PREMIERSHIP: Colin Nixon delighted to extend his stay at Ards

Colin Nixon says he is looking forward to continuing on his work at Ards after he agreed a new three-year deal with the club.

The 39-year-old had been heavily linked with the managerial post at his former club Glentoran.

Many pundits were tipping him to be named as the new boss at The Oval, where he played nearly 800 games during an 18-year spell in east Belfast.

But Nixon confirmed on Wednesday afternoon he has agreed to commit his future to the north Down club.

“I have enjoyed my time at Ards, so naturally I’m delighted to extend my stay with the club,” he told the Ards official website.

“We have a blueprint in place here at Ards and I’m pleased that I now have the opportunity to continue that work.

“I would like to thank the Chairman and the board of directors for their commitment to the club.”

Chairman Brian Adams spoke of his delight at tying Nixon down to the club for another three years.

“I am delighted the Colin has chosen to sign this new deal with Ards,” he said.

“We have started the process of improving our youth structure and bringing young players into the first team.

“Colin shares our vision and he is a vital part of our future plans.”

The new deal will keep Nixon at Ards until 2021.