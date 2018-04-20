PREMIERSHIP: Darren McCauley’s Coleraine dream as David Healy laments Linfield mistakes

Coleraine’s meteoric rise this season may have come as a surprise for some, but certainly not to midfielder Darren McCauley.

The 27-year-old has been one of the Bannsiders’ star performers so far this term as they bid to secure a League and Cup double.

Linfield manager David Healy. Pic by Pacemaker.

He believes the quality in the squad and management team, coupled with the additions recruited by boss Oran Kearney, means it was a no-brainer they were going to make a strong challenge this year.

“The journey the club has made over the last 12 months comes as no surprise to me,” said McCauley.

“When I signed on again last season I said at that time I wanted to win the league with Coleraine.

“I don’t think it was taken seriously at the time, but I hope people are taking it seriously now.

“If you don’t believe what’s the point?

“If you don’t say these things then you’re always going to stay where you are.

“Oran has done really good business with the additions he has made.

“The likes of Josh Carson has come here and done so well after a difficult time at Linfield. Stephen O’Donnell has been a colossus for us at the back since he came from Institute.

“We have a really fit, young, humble side and that is key.

“The mood amongst the players is really good.

“There’s a real buzz about the changing room, it’s probably the best changing room I’ve been in.

“The feeling about the place, the feeling about the town. The expectation is good, it’s a really nice pressure. As players we have to enjoy it.

“There’s two league games to go and we’re more than capable of going on and winning them.

“I can’t wait for these last three games. Working all week I’m just focused on the game on a Saturday.

“I train three times a week and it is all geared towards the match.

“I’m focused on being as fit as I can be, I’m as supple as I can be, and that I look after myself.

“If each one of us does that then we’ll be okay.”

As well as targeting silverware McCauley also wants to hit 20 goals this season.

His strike against Ballymena United last Saturday took him to 17.

“I am going to get to the 20 mark before the season is out,” said McCauley.

“I know the clock is ticking with only three games to go. It’s a good target to get to from left midfield.

“It’s something I needed to improve on, and I have improved on. But I want to keep scoring and improving.”

While the Bannsiders target league and cup success, last year’s ‘Double’ winners Linfield are aiming for third place.

However, boss David Healy knows they will have to cut out the mistakes if they are to do that after last week’s disappointing defeat at Crusaders.

“Every time we play Crusaders we talk about the things we need to do, but if you keep making mistakes you get punished, and we keep making mistakes at the minute,” he said.

“Mistakes cost you, they cost you points, they cost you the chance of being in cup finals, and the chance of challenging for leagues.

“We’re giving up far too many of them at the minute.”

Healy was also disappointed with Andrew Mitchell’s dismissal last week.

“If your player is being sent off for a challenge you’d expect the other player to need some sort of treatment, not to bounce straight back up again after a couple of seconds,” he said.