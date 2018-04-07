PREMIERSHIP: David Healy highlights value of Linfield support ahead of Ballymena United visit

Linfield manager David Healy is hoping to finish a season of frustration on a sequence of positive Danske Bank Premiership results towards securing third spot.

Glenavon battled back on two occasions on a midweek night of drama before Linfield eventually managed to wrap up victory and move level with the Lurgan Blues in third place.

It was a show of spirit Healy is keen to see carry his under-performing Blues towards the highest possible finish within a season punctuated by lows.

“Whatever position we finish at the end of the season is crucial to how we want to take the club forward,” said Healy on the club’s official website. “It has been a long, tough road for everybody to do with the club.

“Hopefully now we can get a rebound and take that into Saturday.

“We are a bit short of confidence but credit to the players who (against Glenavon) answered a few of the questions everybody outside of Linfield is asking.

“I hope it’s not that we have this performance then let ourselves down on Saturday.

“The majority of the supporters I meet in the street and letters sent in to the club are always positive.

“A strong Linfield support makes the club stronger and makes players’ jobs easier.

“The people inside who make the decisions, the staff and board, are the first to admit the season has not gone how we had planned but if the supporters keep getting behind the players we can hopefully take the club forward.”

Ballymena United arrive at Windsor Park aiming to regain the previous momentum of three consecutive wins disrupted by Easter Tuesday’s loss to Cliftonville that also included a red card for Cathair Friel.