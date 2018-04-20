PREMIERSHIP: David McAlinden keeping the faith for Carrick Rangers rescue mission starting at Glentoran

Carrick Rangers manager David McAllister will be praying to the footballing gods that his side can pull themselves off the bottom of the Danske Bank Premiership table as soon as possible.

His side sit bottom after a 2-1 defeat to Ballinamallard United during the week. That result means that the Mallards leap-frogged McAlinden’s men and are now one spot off the bottom of the table.

So McAlinden’s men head to the Oval tomorrow to face Glentoran knowing that defeat is not really an option before their final league clash against Warrenpoint.

And McAlinden still believes his side will fight off relegation.

“I still think we’ll stay up. We’re expecting to go to the Oval and work hard to get three points and make Ballinamallard work hard for the six points that remain.

“But I think we need to go and collect six points.

“The Ballinamallard game was never going to be a decider, but the impetus is with and the pressure is on Ballinamallard to stay where they are.”

And McAlinden believes that result against the Mallards during the week was ‘massively disappointing.

“We gave Ballinamallard the impetus by conceding two silly goals which we could have avoided. We showed great character coming back into the game, but were robbed by a goal that should never have been disallowed.

“That’s the story this season. It was never off side, but it doesn’t surprise me.

“They scored against the run of play, but they dug deep. Our focus now is to make them work hard to stay in the position they are in. But we should have had a second goal.”

And Glentoran temporary assistant boss Kieran Harding was pleased with his side’s display in their 4-2 victory over Dungannon Swifts during the week after losing to Warrenpoint 1-0 last weekend.

“When you take into account the players were low and short of confidence after Saturday, to score four goals and get the victory in such a commanding performance was pleasing.

“The players have given everything since we have come in on a temporary basis. Other than one or two performances, they have done everything we’ve asked of them.

“We’ve not got two league games left before we embark in the European play-offs, so this team still has everything to play for.”

“Ironically, that showing came on the back on what was the worst performance since Ronnie McFall and I took over when we were beaten at Warrenpoint Town on Saturday but the lads responded well,” he added.