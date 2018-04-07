PREMIERSHIP: Dungannon Swifts’ Rodney McAree and David McAlinden of Carrick Rangers making plans for future and present gains

Dungannon Swifts boss Rodney McAree is building for the club’s future beyond this season - despite speculation over a summer exit and the disappointment of recent form.

McAree’s Swifts play host to Carrick Rangers with hopes of European football dashed by a recent loss to Warrenpoint Town.

David McAlinden. Pic by INPHO.

Trailing Glentoran by 10 points entering the final five games has left the Swifts facing a frustrating finale to the campaign.

“Mathematically seventh might still be an option but it seems dead and buried for us now and we can only look at too many occasions of dropped points, conceding goals and not scoring enough,” said McAree, who steered the Swifts to BetMcLean League Cup glory and has been linked with a close-season move to Glentoran. “I’m working all the time to improve Dungannon Swifts and have players signed up and in talks with others.

“But certain players still need to show me they want to have a future at this club.

“Given the budget at Dungannon Swifts, we must let players go if we want to bring others in so the final games are an opportunity for people to prove something.

“That’s important to me as manager of this club and it may be a case over the season of fine margins going against us but the Warrenpoint performance was unacceptable.

“So it is about showing the right attitude over the rest of the season.”

McAree may have his focus on long-term gains but rival manager David McAlinden admits his only objective is to steer Carrick Rangers to the end of the season on a match-by-match basis.

Rangers make the trip to Stangmore Park five points clear of basement-based Ballinamallard United but still in the relegation play-off position, with Warrenpoint Town enjoying a 10-point advantage although having played an extra game.

Warrenpoint and Ballinamallard meet this weekend but McAlinden is refusing to turn his attention outside of Rangers.

“You can talk all day about the permutations of any game or any team,” said McAlinden. “All we can do is look at our own fixtures and focus on each match.

“logic would suggest we cannot close the gap on Warrenpoint without winning every game but we must also fight to stay in front of Ballinamallard.

“However, on that score destiny remains in our hands, which is a massive influence.

“We must approach each game on its own merits and time will tell how everything develops.”