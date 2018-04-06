PREMIERSHIP: Heads over hearts for Ballinamallard United’s Harry McConkey ahead of Warrenpoint Town

Emotion may motivate but Ballinamallard United boss Harry McConkey wants his relegation-threatened players to step out on the pitch with clear heads.

United’s season is counting ever closer to the drop but McConkey is refusing to give up the fight and prepares for the visit of Warrenpoint Town this weekend with confidence in continued improvement.

Warrenpoint Town manager Stephen McDonnell. Pic by Pacemaker.

McConkey has steered United to draws with high-flying Glenavon and Linfield since his appointment in the aftermath of Gavin Dykes’ resignation. Defeat to Ballymena United marked the first setback and Ballinamallard remain rooted to the bottom of the Danske Bank Premiership standings.

“You think about the people around the club who would be impacted by relegation but, as a management team and players, we must put that to one side when it comes to playing the games,” said McConkey. “It is a time for cool heads and the ability to keep composed and make the right decisions on the pitch.

“Of course you want to give everything and that is always in the thoughts of the players but emotion can sometimes over-ride your goals.

“We have been telling the players to put all of the energy into preparation and the work on the training ground and on matchdays.

“We gained a lot of confidence from the results against Glenavon and Linfield then the Ballymena match was a blow in terms of the result.

“But the players gave me everything and the enthusiasm for the work has been high.”

McConkey has promoted players from the club’s underage teams into senior training sessions in a bid to recognise the promising youth development programme at the core of Ballinamallard United - but also use it to inject fresh intensity.

“My focus of course must be on getting as many points as possible over the remaining games and that is the priority,” said McConkey. “But there are benefits for the senior players to having younger faces around training and it goes beyond simply maintaining that link with the youth development.

“The senior players respond to the enthusiasm of the younger lads and, from a practical viewpoint, it also allows me to stage 11 v 11 sessions.

“We are doing everything possible to gain an edge.”

Warrenpoint Town manager Stephen McDonnell is calling on his squad to ignore the relegation sideshow and focus on the black-and-white pursuit of points towards securing safety.

“We will take into account Ballinamallard’s situation of course but cannot focus on the situation going into Saturday,” said McDonnell, a recent appointment as Town boss and the youngest manager in the Irish League. “We have our own targets and certainly until safety is a mathematical certainty we will not relax.

“We are keen to stay on and build something beyond this season with Warrenpoint so the seeds planted now will help leading into the summer.

“We also want to bounce back from the defeat to Ards and players coming out of contract becomes a factor around this time too.

“We will not go into the game with any different gameplan other than trying to keep on working and building on the positives over the past few fixtures.”