PREMIERSHIP: Kieran Harding hails Glentoran performance

Temporary assistant boss Kieran Harding reckons it was Glentoran’s best home display of the season as they ran out 4-2 winners over Dungannon Swifts.

“Ironically, that showing came on the back on what was the worst performance since Ronnie (McFall) and I took over when we were beaten at Warrenpoint Town on Saturday,” he said.

“We were as poor as we’ve been down there. We were dealt a blow before the game tonight when Robbie McDaid cried off. So, we had to put John McGuigan in behind Curtis Allen, up front.

“The two front men were outstanding. They caused the Swift problems all night. McGuigan scored one and had a hand in the other three.

“Curtis scored two. You certainly couldn’t argue with their contribution.

“Overall, I thought we were solid throughout the team.

“Yes, they (Dungannon) did get a couple of goals that we were disappointed with...they could have been prevented.

“But when you take into account the players were low and short of confidence after Saturday, to score four goals and get the victory in such a commanding performance was pleasing.

“The players have given everything since we have come in on a temporary basis. Other than one or two performances, they have done everything we’ve asked of them.

“We’ve not got two league games left before we embark in the European play-offs, so this team still has everything to play for.”

Dungannon Swifts boss Rodney McAree meanwhile insisted his boys shot themselves in the foot by conceding soft goals.

“It was a meaningless match because we can’t improve on our league position,” he said.

“I thought it was a great game. We were well in control at times, but we conceded three awful goals.

“The first one should never have gone out for a corner kick. The second one was a free kick which we gave away needlessly on the edge of the box...and the third one, the striker (Allen) was allowed to finish too easily.

“But I thought we gave a great account of ourselves in the second half. We played some great football.

“We were the much better side and we had them pegged back inside their own half.

“Once we it back to 3-2, in my opinion, there was no chance that Jarlath O’Rourke was offside when he headed home what we thought was the equaliser.

“That was a big turning points in the game. Had that been allowed, it would have been a different outcome.

“But then we conceded the fourth goal which sort of typifies our season. We should have dealt with the situation in the left-back area, but we let the ball come into the box and Allen doesn’t miss many from there.

“We have to learn from mistakes like that and move on.”