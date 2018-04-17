PREMIERSHIP: Massive win for Ballinamallard at foot of the table

Ballinamallard United hauled themselves off the bottom of the Premier League table for the first time this season witih this 2-1 victory over Carrick Rangers.

Billed as a ‘must win’ game for both sides it was end to end football for most of the 90 minutes.

The visitors had the first real chance of the g ame after 28 minutes when Mooney looked through on goal, but for a saving tackle from Matthew Smyth.

On the half hour Stephen O’Flynn set Shane McGinty away with a deft little touch, but McGinty’s effort flash past keeper Doherty’s far post.

The Ferney Park side took the lead on 38 minutes. Leddy’s brilliant tackle in the centre circle won the ball for the home side and when he set the lively McGinty on his way there was only one outcome, the midfielder striking a wonderful strike from 20 yards which flew past the Carrick netminder.

The second half was only eight minutes old when Ballinamallard added their second. A mix up in the visitors defence saw the ball pushed into the path of Sean Noble, who raced through to finish off the far post from a wide angle.

Noble had another great chance minutes later after good play between O’Flynn and Clarke, but his effort was well saved by keeper Doherty.

Carrick got themselves right back into the game on 64 minutes when Darren Henderson slotted home from close range after a mix up in the home defence.

That changed the momentum of the game and thyey had the ball in the net a second time minutes later only to be ruled offside by referee Kennedy.

Just before the end McGinty set Noble away on the right again. He beat his marker and got to the byline to drive the ball across goal before being hacked off the goalline.