Premiership predictions: we call this weekend's Irish League matches

There are four games in the Danske Bank Premiership this weekend and it's prediction time!

Here's how I see things panning out.

Ards v Carrick Rangers

Carrick's recent league record against Ards doesn't make for great reading if you're one of the faithful few in the Amber Army. The east Antrim side have picked up just five points out of a possible 18 in their last six encounters. I expect Ards, whose home form has been pretty solid of late, to have the edge in this one. No pressure! Prediction: Ards 3-1 Carrick Rangers (That's Carrick's team talk written for them).

Coleraine v Glenavon

It's second versus third and, if recent form is anything to go by, this match really should be too close to call. But, I have to say, I fancy the Bannsiders to win this one. They have been superb this year. It will be anything but easy, but Oran Kearney's men have found a way in games for the majority of this campaign and should just have enough.

You have to wind the clock back to December 2016 to find the last time the Lurgan Blues saw off Coleraine in the top flight. That was a 1-0 win at Mourneview. Coleraine are unbeaten in their last four encounters against Gary Hamilton's charges, picking up eight points out of a possible 12. Prediction: Coleraine 2-1 Glenavon

Crusaders v Glentoran

I watched Glentoran stroll to a comfortable Irish Cup win over Ballyclare last Saturday. Curtis Allen was the difference, the clinical frontman showing no mercy in front of the net with four goals at Dixon Park.That win was followed by another - this time in the league - at home to Ballinamallard. Allen, again, was on target. Against most other teams, the striker's scoring form would be a real shot in the arm. But they are up against a defensively strong Crusaders side blessed with talent all over the park.

Stephen Baxter's boys have won five of their last six league games against Glentoran. Get ready for more of the same. Prediction: Crusaders 2-0 Glentoran

Linfield v Dungannon Swifts

It's five wins from their last six against Dungannon for the Blues (the other was a draw), and while I have a niggling feeling I could be wrong, I'm plumping for a Linfield victory here.

David Healy's men made short work of the Swifts in a 4-0 win at Stangmore back in August and banked a 1-0 success last time out at Windsor. Prediction: Linfield 1-0 Dungannon Swifts