PREMIERSHIP: Stephen McDonnell’s weekend Warrenpoint Town wish as Rodney McAree demands Dungannon Swifts improvement

Warrenpoint Town interim manager Stephen McDonnell is hoping his weekend can result in rewards beyond the potential points on offer against Dungannon Swifts.

Three wins from six games since his transition from club coach to the Irish League’s youngest manager have cemented senior status for Warrenpoint.

Dungannon Swifts' Rodney McAree. Pic by INPHO.

Now, having achieved that short-term target, McDonnell is keen to confirm long-term plans.

“We spoke briefly this week so the wheels are in motion but I would like anything confirmed over the weekend,” said McDonnell. “That’s a personal view as if the club is happy with the job then there’s no point in delaying anything and we can all go about the business of putting plans in place.

“The sooner the manager’s situation is sorted then the club can start looking to the summer and these final few weeks of the season are important towards talking to players and getting organised.

“It is credit to the players for how they have adapted to our ideas in such a short space of time and now that initial job of staying up is done it would be great to finish off with strong results.

“The players and backroom staff have bought into the ideas we are trying to implement and I want the players to continue to go out and express themselves in those two final games.”

Dungannon Swifts’ frustration at falling short in the push for seventh spot and a potential Europa League play-off has been reflected in a recent run of disappointing results.

However, manager Rodney McAree is refusing to dismiss that return as a simple end-of-season dip.

“It has probably been an issue for us over the season, in terms of conceding soft goals and not scoring enough,” said McAree. “Often if we concede the first goal it leads to others against us and that is something we need to fix.

“Daniel Hughes’ arrival has increased our attacking strength so it also shows we are in a position with the squad now that it is about adding the right quality and not simply quantity.”