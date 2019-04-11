Quartet return for Institute

Institute interim manager, Kevin Doherty, will decide in the coming days if he is going to apply for the role on a permanent basis.

To his credit, Doherty has more than steadied the ship after Paddy McLaughlin’s departure and with four games remaining, he now wants to finish the season as positively as possible.

“I have a few personal things to sort out before I decide whether I’m going to throw my hat in to the ring for next year or not,” he insisted.

“I have just been asked to stabilise the club until the end of the season and that’s what I’m focusing on at the minute.

“In the next week to 10 days or so, I’ll be making my mind up then about next season. I’m enjoying the journey at the minute and hopefully we can get seventh place.”

’Stute travel to Dungannon Swifts this Saturday and Doherty has something of a selection headache as he welcomes back four players - Caoimhin Bonner, Ryan Morrow. Ronan Doherty and Stephen Curry - all from suspension.

“Since I have come in, there have been circumstances beyond my control and the team nearly picked itself,” he said. “But they have all been chomping at the bit and now those four are available for selection now, lets see how training goes this week and we’ll take it from there.”

Doherty’s side go into the encounter at Stangmore Park off the back of another late victory, this time over Warrenpoint Town, last weekend.

Having scored a late winner against Coleraine a few weeks ago; Joe McCready’s 87th minute goal sealed the deserved win over Stephen McDonnell’s side, Doherty wants the winning run to continue, especially on their travels, in what will be their penultimate away game of the season.

“That’s three we have won here, so we go now on the road and we want to improve our away form a little bit,” he added,

“We had a good game here against Dungannon four or five weeks ago and I’m sure it’s going to be similarly tough this weekend. We need to be ready and going away looking for those three points.”