Rampant Coleraine see off out of sorts Glenavon

Coleraine romped to a convincing win at Mourneview Park against a Glenavon side who faded badly after a bright start.

Goals either side of half time from Stevie Lowry put the Bannsiders in control.

Ben Doherty fired home his third of the season from the spot before Nedas Maciulaitis came off the bench to score a debut goal to complete the rout.

A mix up between Johnny Tuffey and Aaron Harmon almost let James McLaughlin in for the opener on three minutes. As they tangled McLaughlin’s shot wide from distance.

Josh Daniels was proving a threat as he teed up Jack O’Mahoney, who blazed over from close range, before having a header of his own cleared off the line by Lyndon Kane.

Coleraine responded with Ben Doherty forcing Tuffey into a great save from his dipping volley on 18 minutes.

From the resulting corner Coleraine picked out Josh Carson, his initial effort was blocked, but he tried his luck with a right foot shot which beat Tuffey but hit the inside of the post and away to safety.

Right on half time the visitors broke the deadlock thanks to a great piece of play by McLaughlin to control a long ball and pick out the run of Lowry, who coolly slotted past Tuffey.

Remarkably 40 second after the restart for the second half the duo combined again and Lowry showed great composure to slot past Tuffey for a second time.

The keeper had to be alert to beat away a McLaughlin effort five minutes later.

Parkhill should have wrapped up the points on 55 minutes when through on goal, but his shot crashed off the upright.

The third goal did arrive on 71 minutes as Doherty fired in from the spot after Nedas Maciulaitis was brought down by Doyle in the box. And the big striker showed great feet to fire in a debut goal with two minutes left.