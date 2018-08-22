Rangers and Hearts agree deal for NI striker Kyle Lafferty's Ibrox return

Hearts striker Kyle Lafferty is set to rejoin Rangers after the clubs finally agreed a transfer fee.

NI star Chris Brunt retires from international football - here's what Michael O'Neill has had to say

Northern Ireland striker Kyle Lafferty

An agreement was reached this morning and Lafferty is expected in Glasgow this afternoon to undergo a medical, finalise terms and sign the paperwork.

Following several weeks of talks, the deal looks like being completed before tonight's midnight signing deadline for the Europa League play-off - allowing Lafferty to play for the Ibrox club against FC Ufa tomorrow.

He scored 19 goals for Hearts last season after arriving from Norwich City. His contract at Tynecastle Park runs until summer 2019 but Rangers were keen to take him back to Ibrox this summer. He spent four years there between 2008 and 2012.

Hearts officials had initially rejected bids from their Glasgow counterparts, however Lafferty's move now looks set to go ahead.

Story: Edinburgh Evening News

MORE: Northern Ireland defender Lee Hodson makes loan switch from Rangers to St Mirren