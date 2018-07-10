Rangers boosted by double loan swoop

Rangers have confirmed the signing of Lassana Coulibaly on a season-long loan from Angers.

The 22-year-old midfielder is the eighth signing of the summer window for new manager Steven Gerrard, subject to international clearance.

Coulibaly, a Mali international, could still be added to Gerrard’s Europa League squad with Gers set to begin their qualifying campaign on Thursday night against Macedonian side Shkupi.

“When my agent told me Steven Gerrard was the manager, I said ‘no problem’ and I am happy to come and join this team,” he told Rangers TV.

Rangers made it nine signings with the addition of Umar Sadiq on a season-long loan from Roma. The 21-year-old striker had an impressive loan spell at NAC Breda in the Eredivisie last season, where he found the net five times in 12 appearances. The Nigerian has also had loan spells with Bologna and Torino and won an Olympic bronze medal with his country in Rio 2016, scoring four times during the tournament.