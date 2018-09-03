Rangers boss Steven Gerrard confirms interest in NI defender Gareth McAuley

Manager Steven Gerrard confirmed yesterday he was interested in bringing Northern Ireland international Gareth McAuley to Rangers.

Shortly after suffering his first loss in 13 matches - Celtic defeating Rangers with a second-half goal through Olivier Ntcham at Parkhead, Gerrard confirmed his intentions of bringing McAuley to Ibrox.

“I hope that Gareth will be joining us,” said Gerrard.

“He’s been called up to the Northern Ireland international squad so we won’t see him for a couple of weeks so I’m hoping that will happen in the near future. He’ll be the last signing.”

The 38-year-old McAuley left West Bromwich Albion after they were relegated from the Premier League in May.

He played 12 times last term, having been a regular in his previous six seasons at the club.

The former Ipswich centre-back has 79 caps for Northern Ireland and played at Euro 2016.

He is expected to join up with Rangers after the two-week break for international duty.

Meanwhile, a frustrated Gerrard claimed referee Willie Collum wrongly ignored the advice of fourth official John Beaton before Celtic broke to score their winning goal in yesterday’s Glasgow derby.

“I spoke to him (the referee) and he disagreed but when he sees it (again) I think he will change his mind,” he said. “I have seen it again five times and it is a foul.”

