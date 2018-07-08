Rangers boss Steven Gerrard is still looking to recruit before start of new season

Steven Gerrard will do more business in the coming weeks as he looks to finalise his Rangers squad.

The new Gers boss has already made seven signings since taking over in June but is still keen to bolster his options.

Defensive arrivals Allan McGregor, Jon Flanagan, Nikola Katic and Connor Goldson all played in the 6-0 win over Bury at Ibrox on Friday night, while Scott Arfield was on the scoresheet twice.

Gerrard has been linked with a move for Roma striker Umar Sadiq to provide competition for Alfredo Morelos, and he hinted that there could be movement on a deal in the near future.

“At the moment he is still a Roma player but it has been well documented that I am a fan, but it’s just a case of watch this space,” he said.

On the prospect of further movement, he added: “It is difficult to say whether it will be done before the first leg of Europa League qualifying on Thursday, but we will be doing more business.”

Meanwhile Wes Foderingham looks like he could be on his way out of the club as Gerrard weighs up his goalkeeping options.

The arrival of McGregor, the continued development of Robby McCrorie and presence of Jak Alnwick in the squad mean they are top-heavy on goalkeepers and Foderingham could be forced to move on if he wishes to get regular game time, with Gerrard hinting as much.

He said: “I don’t have a number one or number two or three, I have three excellent goalkeepers with decent experience. I thought it was very decent to get Robbie a feel of the atmosphere because he’s got a bright future.

“I have three fantastic goalkeepers but somewhere down the line one of them is not going to be happy, and there is nothing I can do about that.

“At some point one of them won’t be around because three top goalies don’t go and I will have to make a difficult decision.”

And new Rangers signing Arfield could not disguise his enthusiasm as he looked back on his debut in Light Blue in the win over Bury.

“I loved it, absolutely loved it. The score-line reflects that. We knew it was going to be close to a full house and how important it was to get off to a winning start. We did it with some style. It was magic and I think even in the changing room before the game we knew how important it was to get off to a winning start to make the fans excited but it’s only the start for us.”

With two goals it was as close to a perfect debut as one can imagine for the midfielder.

“I just love scoring goals anyway and it doesn’t really happen that often, so itwas great to do it in front of 41,000. I don’t care if it’s in training, I don’t care if it’s in a pre-season game or a league game, I just love scoring goals and I think the momentum is there, the fans are getting excited and I loved it.

“There was obviously a bit of luck because the ‘keeper spilled my first and Glenn Middleton did well to come on and set up the second one.

“I want to get as many goals as possible and I want to get as fit as possible in training. This is the hardest pre-season I’ve ever done.”

Scott - like almost everyone else – was staggered by the attendance for a pre- season friendly.

“I’ve walked out at Ibrox before but it didn’t feel as good as it did tonight. It was a good night for us. I remember a couple of years ago being here for a pre-season match with Burnley and we were told there was 22,000…I can only imagine what 41,000 for this game means to the fans. It shows you the fans are behind the team.”