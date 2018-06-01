Rangers boss Steven Gerrard: 'It's time, let's go' - Liverpool legend's Ibrox reign officially begins

New Rangers boss Steven Gerrard is ready to get stuck into his new role after assuming full control at Ibrox.

The former Liverpool and England midfielder officially started his reign as Rangers manager on Friday, having been unveiled at the start of May.

Gerrard has the unenviable task of trying to topple Brendan Rodgers' dominant Celtic side and must hope to close a 12-point gap to the Old Firm rivals next season.

The club has been busy since the end of the season, finalising deals to bring in Scott Arfield, Allan McGregor and Jamie Murphy to bolster their squad, and Gerrard is excited to formally begin preparations for the upcoming season.

"June 1 is the day I have been waiting for and I am absolutely desperate to get started officially in my role as the manager of Rangers Football Club," he told the club website. "Just saying that excites and motivates me so much.

"Although the players won't report back from their breaks until later this month, I am looking forward to meeting them and also welcoming some new faces to this fantastic club.

"Along with (director of football) Mark (Allen) and my backroom team we have already been working on our plans and strategy for the new season.

"We know what we want to achieve and we also know what will be required to meet the challenges ahead, but we will be ready.

"Over the next week or so, I will be engaged in work and activities outwith Auchenhowie which I hope will be to the benefit of the club.

"We will also be putting the final pieces in place for our pre-season training camp in Spain."

He added: "Having already taken the opportunity to assess our Auchenhowie base and also facilities at Ibrox, we are focusing now on being ready for our first real challenge, a Europa League qualifying tie in early July.

"Everything we do will be for them. It's time now...let's go."