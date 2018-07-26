Rangers boss Steven Gerrard ready to unleash Ryan Kent on Europa League rivals

Steven Gerrard could unleash new Rangers recruit Ryan Kent against Osijek after insisting he is ready to throw the playmaker straight into Europa League action.

The Liverpool youngster only checked into Ibrox on Sunday after agreeing a year-long loan move.

But boss Gerrard is convinced the attacking midfielder is already up to speed after spending his pre-season preparations training alongside Jurgen Klopp’s Champions League runners-up.

And the 21-year-old Anfield ace could now be handed an immediate introduction to the Gers faithful when the Light Blues take on their Croatian rivals at the Stadion Gradski tonight.

Speaking at a press conference ahead of the second qualifying round first-leg clash, Gerrard explained: “He’s an attacking player who can play on either side and he can also play as a number 10. He’s quick, he’s aggressive in possession in terms of one-v-ones, and he’s an exciting player to watch.

“We’re hoping he can help us in terms of creativity in the final third. He’s two or three days in, so it will take him a while to settle in and get used to his team-mates and his surroundings, but in terms of fitness and where he’s at, he’s in a good place.

“He has had two or three weeks with Jurgen Klopp and he’s not shy in pushing the players physically as we all know.

“So he’s in a good place and he has trained well in the last few days. I’m looking forward to seeing what he can contribute to Rangers.

“Our preparations have gone really well and we are ready.”