Rangers: Bullish Murty vows to battle on ahead of Celtic clash

Graeme Murty has refused to hand over the Rangers job to Steven Gerrard without a fight.

Sources indicate former Liverpool and England skipper Gerrard is the “frontrunner” to be named the new Gers manager this summer.

Rangers' manger Graeme Murty

But current boss Murty - whose deal expires at the end of the season - put on a bullish display ahead of Sunday’s Old Firm clash at Celtic Park as he vowed to battle on.

The Hoops can wrap up seven-in-a-row league titles if they come out on top at Parkhead once again, but Murty believes victory over Brendan Rodgers’ treble-chasers might just be enough to persuade Ibrox chiefs to given him a stay of execution.

He said: “I’m in the role currently. I love the role and will do everything I possibly can to keep it.

“I’ll be fighting as hard as I can in these last four games to finish as high up the table as I possibly can.

Steven Gerrard

“I think I’ve done a good job so far.

“We’ve gone from fourth to second with a squad that isn’t mine, with a style of football that’s starting to look like the style I want.

“And I am desperate for the opportunity to bring in my own players and put my real stamp on the team.

“The club knows I want this job. There has never been any doubt about that. I’m massively honoured to be sitting here.

“This is a stellar job. In my first appointment as a manager I could not have dreamt of anything like this and I’m desperate to keep hold of it.

“If I win the next four games, you never know. Why not?

“Go win the next four games, finish in Europe, finish high up and then I think I’ll have fulfilled the remit given when I first came in to the letter - and I doubt quite honestly if there is anyone else who could have done it as good as I have for a first job.”

News of Gerrard’s possible arrival is another distraction Murty could do without as he tries to lift a bruised squad still hurting from their 4-0 pasting by Celtic at Hampden earlier this month.

“All you guys (the media) are talking about Steven Gerrard and I get it,” said Murty. “He’s a fantastic name but our perspective needs to be really blinkered on what we’ve got to do.

“We’ve had some really good games against Celtic this season and it’s about time we took some points off them.

“I don’t have to do anything (to fire up the players). It’s an Old Firm game, it’s an opportunity to stop them winning the title at their place.

“We’ve got to go out with an aggressive mindset and make sure we can make it as uncomfortable as we possibly can.

“It’s a hurt group. The players have been hurt about the things that have been said about them after the last game. They are desperate to put things right. That’s great for me.”

Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers was “a little bit surprised” to see Steven Gerrard linked to the manager’s job.

Gerrard was Liverpool’s skipper when Rodgers was in charge at Anfield.

“I’ve seen the speculation over the last couple of days and I was a little bit surprised,” said Rodgers. “But the most important thing when you are starting out is when you feel the time is right and when you feel ready, especially when it is about your first job.

“It is not necessarily about a club, it is about the right club and if the speculation is right and Stevie has spoken to them then maybe there is something in that, that he feels that it is the right club.

“I know he has always wanted to be a manager.”