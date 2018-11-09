Rangers: Eros Grezda ready to grab Motherwell opportunity

Rangers winger Eros Grezda is ready to take his chance to shine against Motherwell in the Ladbrokes Premiership at Ibrox on Sunday.

The 23-year-old Albania international, signed from Croatian side NK Osijek in the summer, made his first start in last week’s 2-0 win at St Mirren and he is likely to feature again against the Steelmen, with Daniel Candeias and Ryan Kent missing through suspension and injury respectively.

And after coming on as a substitute in the 4-3 Europa League defeat away to Spartak Moscow on Thursday night, he is champing at the bit for more game time after catching up on his fitness following an injury which saw him miss pre-season training.

He said: “I really can’t wait for this game because now I have to be in the places that Ryan Kent and Daniel Candeias are missing (from). So it is a big game for us and for me and I hope for the win.

“It is a really good opportunity for me because the other players that will not play this game, they did really well last month so I had to wait for my chance and I think this is one of them.”

Manager Steven Gerrard said: “What an opportunity for him to go and announce himself as a Rangers player.

“I am really exited for Eros and Glenn (Middleton) to take their chance and go and make a name for themselves.”

Northern Ireland international Kyle Lafferty missed the Europa League defeat with a thigh injury but will be assessed.

Middleton is confident he has much more to deliver after netting on his first European start.

The teenager said: “Obviously it meant a lot but at the same time it’s just a game of football. I just need to get on with it and show what I am capable of doing.

“I just need to take every chance wherever it comes. “I have always said I am very grateful for the opportunities I am given.”