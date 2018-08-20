Rangers' Europa League opponents insist fixture will be played

FC Ufa have insisted that their Europa League encounter with Rangers will go ahead on Thursday.

It was reported on Sunday that the Russian side may have to forfeit their play-off round tie with Steven Gerrard's team due to visa issues.

Having made it through against Progres Niederkorn in the last round, the quick turnaround has made it difficult for the side who finished sixth in last season's Russian Premier League to secure UK visas through the normal process in enough time.

However general director Shamil Gazizov disputed the claims in the "British media" that they may not make it to Glasgow for the Ibrox tie.

"There is no threat of disruption with the match with @RangersFC, it's somehow confused by the British media."

Rangers are still undefeated under Gerrard with their latest win coming over Kilmarnock in the Betfred Cup on Sunday.