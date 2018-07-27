Rangers fans react to Lassana Coulibaly's debut performance

Lassana Coulibaly's debut performance in Rangers' 1-0 win over Croatian Osijek in the Europa League qualifiers went down very well with fans.

The Ibrox side won their first away European match in a decade with the victory in the east of Croatia, thanks to a goal by Alfredo Morelos, and the Malian was one of the key performers.

He displayed all the attributes which attracted Rangers boss Steven Gerrard to signing him as the club put themselves in a good position to reach the third round of the qualifying stage.

Supporters got to see Coulibaly's battling qualities, namely his power in the tackle in where he sent an opponent into the air with a thunderous challenge emerging with the ball.

When speaking about his signing on loan from French side Angers, Gerrard said: “Coulibaly is a destroyer type midfielder, he is very different to what he have here. I have watched him numerous times and he breaks play up and keeps it simple. He will add a bit of power in the engine room for us.”

Fans took to social media to express their excitement following the the 22-year-old's display.

@Conor_Spence67 tweeted: “Of what I seen tonight of Rangers, Lassana Coulibaly looks a steal. Goldson looks strong and physical and what they’ve been needing. 3 clean sheets in the 3 games is pretty impressive.”

@KWRFC1995 noted: “I can see why Steven Gerrard called Lassana Coulibaly a destroyer. What a tackle!”, while @samparker92 said Coulibaly is the type of player the team have been missing: “All we’ve wanted for the past 6/7 years is a Lassana Coulibaly. Now we’ve got it!”