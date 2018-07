Rangers have had a £200,000 bid for Kyle Lafferty rejected by Hearts.

The STV report that the Ibrox side have had an offer for the striker dismissed by the Edinburgh club.

Lafferty has entered the final year of his contract at Tynecastle Park and has had interest from around Europe.

The Northern Irishman hit 19 goals for Hearts last season, including in games against Rangers, Celtic and Hibs.

The 30-year-old spent four season at Ibrox between 2008 and 2012, scoring 36 times in 134 appearances.