Rangers have a ‘huge disciplinary problem’ says Celtic’s Neil Lennon before Old Firm clash

Neil Lennon has claimed Rangers have a “huge disciplinary problem” ahead of Sunday’s Old Firm at Ibrox and insists Celtic skipper Scott Brown was targeted in their last encounter.

Gers striker Alfredo Morelos was sent off at Parkhead at the end of March for clashing with Brown, the Colombia striker suspended for two matches plus an additional two given previous dismissals.

Andy Halliday received a second yellow card after the final whistle of Gers’ 2-1 Ladbrokes Premiership defeat for a clash with the Celtic midfielder and served a one-match ban, while on-loan winger Ryan Kent lost his appeal against his retrospective two-game ban for lashing out at Brown during the game.

Steven Gerrard’s side have had 12 red cards this season and while interim boss Lennon insists going out to exploit any disciplinary issues at the Govan club is “not a tactic that I adopt”, he will look to capitalise if the home side lose their heads again in the final Old Firm encounter of the season.

He said: “It’s not my problem that they have a huge disciplinary problem and if it manifests itself again on Sunday then we will try to take advantage.

“Yes, they did (target Brown) and they did after the game as well.

“Scott Brown’s a veteran of these games, he has been here 12 years he has played over 500 games.

“I don’t need to tell Scott Brown how to manage himself through a game of football, he does it very well and the bigger the game the more he enjoys it.

“Scott Brown is always important. It is a big game and he is a big game player. It is very easy to say Scott Brown will be playing on Sunday.

“We are the champions and we have to play and act like champions.”

“I have no issue with the police coming in and routinely telling them what is required.

“I have every confidence in the discipline of the team.”