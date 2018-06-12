Rangers move to clarify ‘new kit’ speculation after unveiling signing of defender

Rangers have been forced to clarify speculation over their new home kit after latest signing Nikola Katic was pictured in an unfamiliar club top.

The Croatian defender agreed to a four-year deal with the Ibrox side and was officially unveiled on the Rangers Twitter account earlier this afternoon.

He was pictured wearing a blue top made by Hummel, prompting supporters to wonder whether they were being given a first look at next season’s kit.

However, the media team were quick to reassure fans that it was only a training top.

They tweeted back to one supporter: “Nikola was wearing @hummel1923 training wear for today’s photos.”

New signing Nikola Katic was pictured wearing a Hummel training top. Picture: Rangers TV

