RANGERS: Northern Ireland’s Lee Hodson makes loan switch to St Mirren

Rangers have sent full-back Lee Hodson on loan to Scottish Premiership rivals St Mirren in a season-long switch.

The Northern Ireland international has started just seven games since a move to Ibrox in the summer of 2016.

The defender counts Watford, Brentford, MK Dons and Kilmarnock as former clubs.

Ross McCrorie feels he is ready to be thrown in at the deep end with Rangers.

The 20-year-old made his first-team breakthrough last season but it turned out to be a bruising experience for the academy graduate as he was thrown into a rear-guard that shipped nine goals in the space of two heavy Old Firm humiliations.

That drew a scathing response from Steven Gerrard, accusing his predecessors of putting McCrorie’s entire career at risk by leaving him exposed at the back.

But McCrorie insists he is tough enough to handle the big occasion.

“I think I’m developing great under the gaffer,” said McCrorie as he helped launch the Rangers Youth Development Company. “I broke into the team last year but you can’t learn from anybody better than Steven Gerrard.

“He was one of the best players of his generation.

“I see myself as a central midfielder now, that’s where I’ve been playing mostly.

“To be honest, I’d rather be thrown in at the deep end playing in the big games.”

Northern Ireland international Luke McCullough has completed a loan switch from Doncaster Rovers to Tranmere Rovers.

McCullough could make his debut for Rovers in tonight’s game against Mansfield Town.

The loan move will run until January 2 at the Sky Bet League Two outfit.

Rovers boss Micky Mellon highlighted the quality of the Portadown-born 24-year-old.

“We’re delighted to bring Luke into the group,” said Mellon. “We needed to bring up the numbers in the squad and we feel that Luke has the quality that we want to add to the squad.

“He has experience at international level and the league above as well as being a versatile option in a couple of positions.

“We would like to thanksGrant McCann and Doncaster Rovers for allowing Luke to join us until January.”

Defensive midfielder McCullough can also operate at left-back or centre-back. He is a former Manchester United youth captain - with injury issues disrupting McCullough’s career at club level and with Northern Ireland.

Rovers gained promotion from the National League via last season’s play-offs.

Linfield have confirmed Jordan Stewart is now on the transfer list at Windsor Park.

“I would like to advise our supporters that I’ve spoken with Jordan Stewart before training tonight,” said Healy on Monday. “I’ve advised him that he’s being made available to other clubs on the transfer list.

“The club is now open to suitable offers.”

Stewart, who moved across the water from Glentoran, returned home from Swindon Town last summer and scored on his Linfield debut in the Champions League.

However, regular appearances have been limited for the Northern Ireland under 21s international.

The 23-year-old came off the bench against both Glenavon and Institute in this season’s Dankse Bank Premiership but did not feature in the weekend matchday squad.