Rangers pair appeal sanctions after alleged dressing room bust-up with former boss

Lee Wallace and Kenny Miller have successfully appealed against sanctions imposed by Rangers following an alleged dressing room bust-up with former boss Graeme Murty.

Rangers: Why Gareth McAuley's latest tweet will charm the Ibrox faithful





Ex-Rangers manager Graeme Murty

The Scottish Professional Football League on Thursday announced the pair's appeals against financial penalties had been upheld.

Wallace was fined the maximum four weeks' wages and Miller was also punished following the alleged incident after the 4-0 Scottish Cup semi-final loss to Celtic in April.

A SPFL statement read: "On June 6, Lee Wallace and Kenny Miller submitted appeals to the SPFL against findings of misconduct brought against them by Rangers.

"The players appealed that the process utilised by the club in arriving at the decision to sanction them had been unfair.

"Their appeals were heard by an independent tribunal on August 13, 14 and 15.

"After due consideration, the independent tribunal has decided to uphold both appeals.

"The players and the club have been informed of the decision."

Wallace remains a Rangers player, but has featured fleetingly once this season under new boss Steven Gerrard.

Miller was out of contract in June, had a short spell as Livingston boss and is now playing at Dundee.