Rangers reject West Brom’s bid for James Tavernier

Rangers have rejected an offer from West Brom for skipper James Tavernier.

Reports claim the offer was £3million but sources have suggested the bid was some way lower.

Steven Gerrard confirmed the right-back as his captain during pre-season but the new Rangers boss has also signed full-backs John Flanagan and Croatian Borna Borisic, a left-sided player who arrived in Glasgow this week.

Attacking full-back Tavernier, 26, joined Rangers from Wigan in July 2015 and has scored 28 goals and played almost 150 matches for the club.

The former Newcastle player extended his Ibrox contract in February until the summer of 2021.

West Brom have taken one point from their first two games in the Sky Bet Championship and the recently-relegated club are looking to strengthen before the English transfer deadline of 5pm on Thursday.