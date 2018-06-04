Rangers rumour mill: Gers close in on Liverpool midfielder | Striker issues Ibrox 'come and get me plea' | Nicholl gives Gerrard some radio advice

Rangers close in on Liverpool midfielder Rangers manager Steven Gerrard is close to securing a move that will bring a Liverpool youngster to the Ibrox club.

The former Kop favourite has identified midfielder Ovie Ejaria as a player he would like to sign on a season-long loan. (The Scotsman)

Striker issues Ibrox ‘come and get me’ plea

New Rangers boss Steven Gerrard

Scotland striker Oliver McBurnie has reiterated his desire to play for boyhood heroes Rangers after representing Scotland at the weekend. The 21-year-old has one year left on his deal with Swansea City and is uncertain of his future with the Welsh club still looking for a new manager. (Scottish Sun)

Jimmy Nicholl gives Gerrard some radio advice

If the last man to manage Rangers could pass on one piece of advice for Steven Gerrard it would be to avoid tuning his car radio to medium wave.

Jimmy Nicholl only spent five months on the coaching staff at Ibrox but he became attuned to the huge scrutiny those at Rangers are subjected to, particularly when he took interim charge for the final three games of the season.

The 61-year-old had been Graeme Murty’s assistant and saw first hand the pressure an inexperienced boss can be put under with the Gers. (Various)