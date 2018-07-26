Rangers set to make Kean Bryan the club’s 11th summer signing

Rangers are set to make their 11th signing of the summer after Kean Bryan agreed to join the Ibrox club, according to the Scottish Sun.

The defender will arrive via Manchester City and is expected to sign a three-year deal to join Steven Gerrard’s side.

Bryan spent last season playing at centre-back for Oldham Athletic in League One. He was voted the club’s Young Player of the Year at the end of the campaign.

Although, the Sun are reporting that Gerrard actually sees the player as more of a left-sided midfielder.

Either way, it will complete an entire team of new signings for the Light Blues this summer.

The club have already completed deals for Connor Goldson, Nikola Katic, Scott Arfield, Jon Flanagan, Allan McGregor, Lassana Coulibaly, Ovie Ejaria, Ryan Kent, Umar Sadiq and a permanent move for Jamie Murphy.