Rangers: Steven Gerrard set to be named new Ibrox boss

Rangers are set to unveil Steven Gerrard as their new manager after calling a press conference for this afternoon.

Gers were due to host their weekly pre-match media briefing at their Auchenhowie training base at 12.30pm - but that has now been cancelled with journalists instead told to report at Ibrox for 3pm, where Gerrard is expected to be announced as the club's 16th manager.

Steven Gerrard

Light Blues sources were yesterday increasingly confident of landing the former Liverpool and England skipper.

And according to reports on Friday morning, a three-year deal has been agreed that will see Gerrard - who has only previously worked with Liverpool's Under-18s - take his first step into first-team management.