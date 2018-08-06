Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos wanted by French clubs - reports

Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos is the target of two French clubs.

Rennes and Bordeaux are keen on the Colombian and could make Rangers an offer before the close of the transfer window according to French outlet Foot Mercato.

The Ligue 1 duo were reportedly on attendance at Pittodrie to see Rangers draw 1-1 with Aberdeen. However, they would have only witnessed Morelos for 12 minutes. The 21-year-old was sent off for an off the ball kick at Scott McKenna.

Rennes showed an interest in the player during the winter transfer window before signing Diafra Sakho from West Ham United.

Morelos has netted once in Europe this season having hit 18 goals in his first season in Scotland.