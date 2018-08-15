Rangers to complete Kyle Lafferty signing from Hearts in next 48 hours - reports

Kyle Lafferty is set to return to Rangers within the next 48 hours the club hope.

The Ibrox side have reopened talks with Hearts over the transfer of the Northern Irishman according to the Daily Record.

Rangers have had their first two offers rejected by the Jambos with the Gorgie club valuing the player at £750,000.

A £200,000 initial bid was followed by a cash-plus-player deal which involved out of favour left-back Lee Wallace.

The 30-year-old scored the only goal of the game on Saturday as Hearts beat Celtic 1-0 to sit top of the Ladbrokes Premiership as the only side to have won their opening two league games.

After the match he said: “Getting teams like Rangers interested in you, it’s something you have to look at and you know you’re doing something right. Hearing teams like Rangers interested in you, you intend to give that little bit extra.

“But it’s up to the two clubs. I owe Hearts and the club the respect to continue giving 110 per cent. If something happens, it happens but it’s out of my hands. I am just working hard, playing in games, getting results like today and enjoying football.

"If the clubs agree something, they agree something. If not, then I continue working hard. It’s not going to change my attitude."

Lafferty played more than 130 times for Rangers between 2008 and 2012.