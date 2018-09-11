Rangers to play glamour friendly in Northern Ireland against Larne

Larne will host a glamour friendly next month when they welcome Rangers to Northern Ireland.

The County Antrim side have recently installed a new pitch and carried out refurbishment works to their Inver Park team.

For the fixture on Wednesday, 17 October, the Rangers XI will be coached by Graeme Murty, Billy Kirkwood and Peter Lovenkrands. With the game taking place only a few days before Rangers travel to Hamilton Academical in the midst of a busy spell for the team.

However, Larne hope that new Rangers centre-back Gareth McAuley will make the squad. The Northern Ireland international was born in the town and would act as a big draw.

Councillor Cheryl Johnston, Deputy Mayor of Mid and East Antrim Borough Council, welcomed the announcement.

She said: “I am delighted that the Glasgow Rangers 11 are to play Larne at Inver Park. Rangers are one of the most successful football clubs in the world and I’m sure it will be an excellent match and opportunity for both teams.”