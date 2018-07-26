Rangers to receive six-figure cash boost from sale of Martyn Waghorn

Rangers could be set to make £800,000 from the sale of former striker Martyn Waghorn, according to the Daily Record.

Derby County are looking to sign the former Ibrox attacker in a deal rumoured to be worth £8million.

It’s quite the jump from the £250,000 Ipswich Town paid for the same player just last summer when Waghorn returned down south after two years at Ibrox.

While they may now wonder if they sold the player on the cheap, Rangers should be consoled by a sell-on clause inserted into the deal, which will net them a significant six-figure sum if the deal goes through.