Rangers: two directors resign from Ibrox board

Rangers have announced that two directors have resigned from the Ibrox board.

Former Deutsche Bank accountant Paul Murray was previously a board member during Sir David Murray's reign as Ibrox chairman before the club's 2012 liquidation crisis.

Rangers FC

But he returned as a director of the Rangers International Football Club PLC when Dave King's consortium wrestled power back from the then Mike Ashley-backed regime in charge three years later.

Hong Kong businessman Barry Scott only joined the board last December having been part of a group who invested £6.5million in loans to the club.

Their resignations come just days after it was reported that chairman King had breached takeover rules after failing to follow through with an order to make an offer for the remainder of the club's shares.

Gers said in a statement: "Rangers International Football Club PLC notify the resignation of two directors, Mr Paul Murray and Mr Barry Scott.

"Paul has been a director since March 2015 and played an important role at that time in helping oust the previous board and restore the club to the hands of those who have its best interests at heart.

"Paul has served with distinction as a director since that time and all at Rangers are very grateful for his efforts. We look forward to welcoming him again as a supporter.

"Barry joined the board more recently and his enthusiasm and drive were welcome. The board knows it will continue to enjoy his support and appreciates the commitment he has shown to the club."

Graeme Murty was sacked as Light Blues boss on Tuesday just 48 hours after seeing his side suffer a record 5-0 league defeat to Celtic. Former Liverpool skipper Steven Gerrard has confirmed he is now in talks to take over as the new Ibrox boss.