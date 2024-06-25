Connor Barron (right) on show last season for Aberdeen. (Photo by Jane Barlow/PA Wire)

Aberdeen chief executive Alan Burrows has stressed the club are prepared to go to a tribunal if Rangers do not match their valuation of Connor Barron.

The Scotland Under-21 midfielder has joined the Light Blues under freedom of contract but his age means Aberdeen are entitled to a fee.

That would have been set by FIFA if the 21-year-old had moved outside Scotland but it will go to an independent tribunal convened by the Scottish Professional Football League if the two Premiership rivals cannot reach a compromise agreement.

“If there isn’t an agreement between the two clubs, we are fully prepared to go to a tribunal,” Burrows said.

“Ideally you would avoid independent tribunals but if we have to, we will.”

Burrows added that the club had received no bids for forwards Bojan Miovski or Duk, the latter of whom appears to be seeking a move this summer.

“Players understand the model when they come here, particularly players we bring in from abroad,” he said.

“Duk’s been here for two years on a three-year contract. We will only move players on if the value is right for Aberdeen.