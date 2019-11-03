Alfredo Morelos ‘100 per cent’ staying at Rangers says Steven Gerrard

Rangers boss Steven Gerrard has told Alfredo Morelos he is going nowhere in January.

The Colombia international again put himself in the shop window as he extended his haul for the season to 20 goals with a double in the Light Blues’ 3-0 Betfred Cup semi-final win over Hearts.

The 23-year-old said last week he might potentially be open to a move to a “much better and more competitive league” come the winter transfer window.

Speaking after booking his first cup final appearance as a manager, Gerrard told BT Sport: “I’m 100 per cent sure he is not going anywhere.”

Morelos has fired six goals in his last five games and his boss wants to see that hot streak continue.

“I think as far as I’m concerned and Alfredo’s concerned, we just need to work towards 21,” he said in the post-match press conference. “I’m sure secretly he will have his own targets which I know all forwards do.

“He’s in great form, he’s smiling and he’s happy and he’s producing for his team. He’s contributing heavily and that’s the reason we are so happy to have him.

“We had great back-up today. You can see why we paid the money for Ryan Kent, why we were so desperate to get him in. He’ll get better and better.

“Ryan Jack was like a man possessed again and defensively we were solid, so I’m very happy with how all departments of the team worked today.”

The victory now sets up an Old Firm showdown on December 8 as the big two meet in the final of a competition for the first time since 2011.

Gerrard said: “I’m delighted to get through, I thought the performance was very strong, the final will be quite an occasion.

“There will be plenty of time to speak about it and who it’s against.”

The game came three days after Hearts axed Craig Levein as boss and his former number two Austin MacPhee, who is also part of the Northern Ireland coaching team, is set for talks today to decide if he will continue as interim manager this week.