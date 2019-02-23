Alfredo Morelos not for sale at silly price says Rangers boss Steven Gerrard

Steven Gerrard says Rangers have laughed off bids for Alfredo Morelos this season - but he is deadly serious when he says the Colombian is destined for the top.

The red-hot frontman took his tally for the season to 27 goals by bagging four against Kilmarnock on Wednesday night.

Bordeaux and Nice have both been in contact with Ibrox chiefs this season in a bid to lure the 22-year-old across the Channel.

But Gerrard is all smiles having seen the Ligue 1 duo rebuffed as Rangers hold out for a sizeable return on the £1million they paid to land Morelos from HJK Helsinki 18 months ago.

The Ibrox boss knows he would struggle to find a replacement for the striker for that kind of money and hopes Morelos will be at the club for some time to come.

“It would be expensive to replace him, very expensive, and that’s why we’ve laughed at a couple of unacceptable bids and rumours that have come his way,” said Gerrard.

“We want him to stay here for a long time.”

Morelos sits out tomorrow’s trip to Hamilton as he serves the final game of his three-match punishment for kicking out at Aberdeen’s Scott McKenna.

Now Gerrard wants to see his side maintain a good level when they face Hamilton tomorrow.

“We have had some setbacks and some bumps in the road. I think the next challenge for us is can we find that level of consistency. My job will be to try and eradicate those setbacks.

“We are not good enough yet, to get complacent and think we can just turn up against certain teams. We have to be switched on.”