Belfast date on Rangers league title trophy tour

Northern Ireland international Steven Davis got his hands on the Scottish title crown, once again, last month - and now it can be your turn.

In what is a great boost to the club’s dedicated fan base here in Northern Ireland, supporters will have the chance to get up close and personal with the trophy as the feelgood factor of 55 continues.

Rangers in partnership with Five Stars Ltd, have arranged the ‘Champions Trophy Tour’ which will include locations such as Glasgow, Ayrshire, Inverness, the Isle of Lewis, as well as Belfast city centre.

Rangers celebrate Scottish Premiership title glory. Pic by PA.

The club has stated that it is aware of demand from elsewhere in the province and that it fully intends to go beyond Belfast, which may not be suitable for many supporters at such short notice on this occasion, for future activities.

As part of the events scheduled locally, a VIP Trophy Dinner will take place at the Europa Hotel, next Wednesday evening - 23rd June. Rangers legends Derek Johnstone and Ian Durrant will be in attendance, taking part in an intimate Q&A session, to supplement the two course dinner and photo opportunity on offer.

The trophy experience events are also taking place throughout the day at the Europa on Wednesday 23rd June and are open to Rangers season ticket holders and MyGers members, initially. Any remaining availability will be released on public sale. Further information will be provided by Rangers.

Prices start at £25 which allows two supporters to attend, per ticket. Family sessions, allowing up to four people from the same household to attend together, have also been arranged.