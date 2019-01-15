Ex-Manchester United wonderkid gives Rangers signing hint

Former Manchester United starlet Ravel Morrison has provoked speculation over a move to Rangers.

The 25-year-old excited fans of the Ibrox club by following the official Rangers Instagram account, as well as manager Steven Gerrard and a number of the club’s current players, including Ryan Kent, Joe Worrall and Jon Flanagan.

Eyebrows were raised due to Rangers becoming only the second football club Morrison follows on the social media platform. While he follows a host of fellow footballers on the social media site, including Hearts’ Demetri Mitchell and Dundee United’s Morgaro Gomis, Guadalajara side Atlas, who he played for during the 2017-18 season, are the only other football team.

Morrison is under contract at Lazio but has yet to play this season having returned from a loan spell with the Mexican side in June.

He has had a somewhat controversial and itinerant career. Regarded as one of the most talented players to emerge from Manchester United’s academy, it was with a tinge of regret that Sir Alex Ferguson saw him depart for West Ham United in 2012.

He told Sam Allardyce, Hammers boss at the time: “I hope you can sort him out, because if you can he’ll be a genius... A brilliant footballer. Brilliant ability. Top class ability. Needs to get away from Manchester and start a new life.”

Morrison has been involved in a number of off-field indiscretions which have affected his career and seen him play less than 120 games, counting Birmingham City, QPR and Cardiff City among his former clubs.