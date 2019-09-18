Fernando Ricksen passes away in Scotland aged 43 - Rangers legend loses battle with Motor Neurone Disease

Glasgow Rangers legend, Fernando Ricksen, has passed away aged 43.

The Dutchman spent six seasons at Ibrox making more than 180 appearances for Rangers.

The club said it was "deeply saddened" and shared a short video clip as a tribute to their former player.

"Rangers is deeply saddened to announce that former player Fernando Ricksen passed away this morning following his battle with motor neurone disease," said the club on social media.

"A member of the Rangers Hall of Fame, he also won 12 caps for his native Holland.

"The thoughts of everyone at Rangers is today with his wife Veronika, his daughter Isabella and all his family and friends," added Rangers.

"Rangers managing director Stewart Robertson said: “Everyone connected with Rangers will be distressed by Fernando’s passing. He fought so bravely against a terrible illness and our thoughts are with his family.

“Fernando will never be forgotten by his teammates or Rangers fans. His place in our history is secured."