Former Rangers striker Andrew Little calls time on his career

Former Rangers striker Andy Little has announced his retirement from the game at the age of 29.

The nine-times capped Northern Ireland international, who was at Dumbarton, said he is ready to focus on new things.

“I’ve had an extremely frustrating four and a half years since I left Glasgow Rangers - I’ve had injury after injury, countless scans and gone to considerable effort and expense trying to give myself the best chance of succeeding again,” said Little on social media.

“Among my highlights were playing for Glasgow Rangers, a club I still feel so much a part of, scoring in an Old Firm match and finishing as top goal-scorer for the club in the Third Division.

“Making my debut for Northern Ireland at Windsor Park, replacing David Healy, with my parents in the stands and my brother presenting in the studio was also an incredible moment for me. After 12 years of playing professionally I hope I’ve made the right choice. It feels like a massive relief just now and I’m ready to focus on new things.”