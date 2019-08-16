Gary McAllister refuses to rule out another signing at Rangers

Rangers assistant manager Gary McAllister claims there is still scope to make a signing if another attractive opportunity presents itself.

Manager Steven Gerrard declared himself happy with having two players in every position after making on-loan Leicester midfielder Andy King his 10th summer signing.

But McAllister reserved the right to add another player before the transfer deadline on September 2.

“If somebody becomes available who can come and make a difference here then yes, that’s still available to us,” he said.

“If you look at the squad, we have plenty of cover. Unless someone really jumps out at us, I think the manager is quite pleased with the way the squad is.

“But that doesn’t mean to say if someone becomes available, we are not interested. Management teams and managers are always looking to strengthen.

“When a board of directors ask you ‘what do you need?’, you always need. You always need better players.”

The need for strength in depth was increased as Rangers moved a step closer to qualifying for the Europa League group stages with a 3-1 win over Midtjylland on Thursday.

The 7-3 aggregate triumph set up a play-off against Legia Warsaw, while Rangers aim to progress to the Betfred Cup quarter-finals on Saturday when they play East Fife.

“The addition of Andy (King) is big for us,” McAllister said. “He brings more competition to a very strong part of our team, but there’s loads of games.

“Thursday-Sunday, we are semi-used to it, we know the demands of travelling and then coming back to go again on the Sunday.”

King played for Leicester in pre-season and could feature at Bayview, with Gerrard set to make a number of changes.

McAllister said: “The side that will be named at the weekend is going to be strong and it’s an opportunity for players who haven’t featured so much to show the manager.

“For us it’s about mentality.

“It’s all about healthy competition for places. We are in four competitions and we want to try and get good runs in all of them.”