Gerrard rages at wasteful Rangers

Steven Gerrard has refused to concede the Scottish Premiership title to Celtic - but admitted results like his side’s Easter Road draw are why Rangers risk falling 10 points adrift of their bitter rivals.

The Light Blues were utterly dominant for the first 45 minutes against Hibernian, but only had Daniel Candeias’ strike to show for it.

And they paid the price for a glut of missed chances as Paul Heckingbottom’s side stole a point with 14 minutes left thanks to Florian Kamberi’s leveller.

Celtic can stretch their current seven-point advantage further if they see off Aberdeen at Parkhead tomorrow as Gerrard was left with a familiar feeling of frustration.

He said: “Maybe (the title) was already out of reach. I don’t know. You can get away with a performance like this once a season, twice if you’re lucky.

“When you are chasing a team who have won seven trophies out of the last seven, you can’t have five or six like this.

“It’s happened three times against Hibs, once against St Johnstone and away to Dundee. Five or six times a season, good teams don’t let you get away with that.

“I don’t concede anything. We’ve got a huge game against Aberdeen in the Scottish Cup on Tuesday which is very important.

“I’m sure everyone will talk about it being even more important now.

“I get it. But I won’t sit here and concede anything.”