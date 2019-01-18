Gers’ McAuley up for cup tie

Rangers and Northern Ireland defender Gareth McAuley insists they will be taking nothing for granted as they travel to Cowdenbeath in in the fourth round of the Scottish Cup.

Steven Gerrard’s side will go into the game as Cowdenbeath currently lie fifth in League Two with 25 points from 19 games – but will go into this cup tie on something of a high with two successive wins behind them and a 4-1 away win against Elgin City in their most recent outing last weekend.

It also remains to be seen whether new Rangers signings Jermain Defoe and McAuley’s compatriot Steven Davis will feature in this one.

For McAuley, the high of that memorable ‘Old Firm’ win before the turn of the year is now in the past and he says they will have to be switched on in the cup encounter.

“Everyone knows what the game is and I’m sure the headlines will be written already if we were to slip up,” he said. “Mentally we have got to be prepared for that, we all know what is ahead of us, we all know about the pitch and we all know it is a giant-killing waiting to happen.

“We have to focus on the job in hand. We know that if we turn up and apply ourselves then the game should take care of itself.”

McAuley actually experienced his first-ever winter break in recent weeks, despite his lengthy career in football.

“It was strange over the New Year not having to prepare for games,” he said. “I think it’s something that the leagues down south could look at because it’s been good.

“We got good work done – fitness, tactical and technical - whilst we were away in Tenerife.

“That is beneficial now going into the second half of the season. We still have the demands of ourselves every day to hit the standards and the heights we want to.

“The intensity of the training and everything that we are trying to achieve will stay the same, and will certainly be there.

“We are ready for this cup tie and are looking to push on in the league.”