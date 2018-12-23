Harsh words from Steven Gerrard inspired Rangers fightback

Steven Gerrard had mixed feelings as he addressed the 2-1 Rangers win against St. Johnstone at McDiarmid Park – a win that cam at the end of a game that was very much one of two halves.

Gerrard was disappointed with the display of his players in the first half and had some harsh words during the break after Matty Kennedy had fired the hosts ahead.

However, his stern talk at half-time did the trick as a double from Alfredo Morelos sealed a vital win which keeps Rangers on the tails of leaders Celtic, who are now just a point in front.

“We’re really pleased with the win – these were three really big points but you saw the two sides of us today,” he said.

“We were a team in the first-half that was second-best all over the pitch. No-one did themselves justice, no-one looked like a Rangers player to me.

“I had to have an honest conversation with them at half-time. I had to tell them what all the fans thought of them judging by their reaction at half-time.

“It’s my job to let them know what the fans think, it’s my job to demand more out of them and that’s what we did,” Gerrard added.

“We got a major reaction in the second-half – every single player to a man stood up and was counted. We had made hard work of the first-half, in the second you saw a quality team that’s capable of being at the top of the table. We were relentless in our ways.”

The Ibrox boss was delighted with the two goals from Morelos – meaning he has now scored 19 during the current campaign.

“Two excellent finishes from Alfredo – that’s 19 for the season, a stunning return. He’s a top-class finisher.”

There was also praise for Northern Ireland international Kyle Lafferty, who was a thorn in St. Johnstone’s side.

“I was really pleased with Kyle’s contribution. He helped us retain the ball in attach, he helped us create more.”