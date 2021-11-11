James Tavernier thanks Steven Gerrard for 'cherished memories'

The 41-year-old has signed a three-and-a-half year deal in the Midlands, prompting Rangers to launch a managerial hunt ten days before their Premier Sports Cup semi-final with Hibs.

Giovanni van Bronckhorst has emerged as the early favourite to take over from Gerrard, who leaves Rangers one win away from the Europa League knock-out stages and top of the cinch Premiership.

Tavernier paid his tribute to the departing manager and wrote: “I’d like to thank the Gaffer, Gary McAllister, Michael Beale, Tom Culshaw, Jordan Milsom and Scott Mason for everything they have done for me personally, for my family, my team and our club.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

James Tavernier paid his tribute to the departing manager

"We’ve achieved so much together. As a team we have grown, demanded more from one another but most importantly we’ve developed into better players and better people.The club is in a better place, of that I have no doubt.

"The cherished moments will be forever special – bringing home 55.