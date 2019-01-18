Joe Worrall is not leaving Ibrox says Steven Gerrard

Steven Gerrard insists Joe Worrall will be going nowhere after revealing Nottingham Forest have missed their chance to recall the defender from his Rangers loan.

Forest have a defensive injury crisis ahead of tomorrow’s clash with Bristol City and reports claimed new boss Martin O’Neill was considering requesting Worrall’s return to the City Ground.

But Gerrard has disappointed the former Celtic boss after confirming the centre-half will be staying at Ibrox to help his side’s title push in the second half of the season.

The Light Blues manager said: “We’ve spoken to Nottingham Forest and I think in the deal they had up until January 7 to call Joe back and we never heard anything from it.

“So Joe will remain here for the rest of the season.

“He’s a player who’s done really, really well for us. I thought he was excellent during the Old Firm so he’ll be here for the remainder of the campaign.”

Gerrard, meanwhile, has rubbished reports claiming he is considering moves for Liverpool ace Adam Lallana and former Manchester United and West Ham midfielder Ravel Morrison.

Jermain Defoe and Steven Davis have already been secured on loan deals and could make their debuts against Cowdenbeath in Friday night’s opening William Hill Scottish Cup tie.

Dundee midfielder Glen Kamara and Kilmarnock winger Jordan Jones have also been tied down on pre-contracts and while Gers have been in talks about bringing Kamara’s move forward from the summer, Jones has confirmed he will not be switching until his Killie deal expires.

“Glen is still a Dundee player and Jordan is still a Kilmarnock player, so I won’t be speaking about those two.

“All I’ll say is that we as a club have asked them both to be professional and respect the clubs they’re at.”

And he insists Ross McCrorie will be staying put.

“McCrorie has been immense and he is going nowhere.”