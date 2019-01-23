Kilmarnock’s Jordan Jones sinks Rangers at Rugby Park

Rangers surrendered an early lead to go down 2-1 to Kilmarnock with none other than Northern Ireland international Jordan Jones netting the winning goal – but this was a game that the Ibrox men should have won, conceding two careless goals after dominating the early stages.

Rangers’ last visit to Rugby Park back in August resulted not only in a 3-1 League Cup victory courtesy of an Alfredo Morelos hat-trick – but also the long-term loss of Jamie Murphy due to suffering a knee injury on the artificial pitch.

New signings Steven Davis and Jermain Defoe both lined up from the start whilst for the home side Jordan Jones, having signed a pre-contract agreement with Rangers to take effect this coming summer, was in his usual berth on the left wing.

On a bitterly cold evening, it was Rangers – wearing orange tops – who made the early running, taking the lead in the 11th minute when Andy Halliday’s low drive was parried at full stretch by home ‘keeper Daniel Bachmann, who then blocked James Tavernier’s follow-up before Ryan Kent saw his effort cleared off the line after which the ball broke to Jermain Defoe who coolly netted the opener.

It was the English international’s first goal for the club – and the vast travelling support, filling both ends of the ground, celebrated long and loudly.

Rangers were in command – and might even have added a second on twenty minutes when a Morelos header from Kent’s corner struck an upright.

Two minutes later however the scores were level when Joe Worrall allowed himself to be dispossessed by Eamonn Brophy who broke clear to net.

Rangers were rocked by this setback – and with Killie taking heart from their good fortune it was now a much more even game being played at a frantic pace.

Just to prove there was no ‘old pals act’ involved, just after the half-hour mark Gareth McAuley was booked for upending his compatriot Jordan Jones.

The game had now developed into a much more even contest – although the Ibrox men remained the likelier, evidence in the 38th minute when from a Morelos lay-off Kent’s low 20-yard drive was held by Bachmann.

The half ended all-square at one goal apiece – but there was no doubt that Joe Worrall’s loss of concentration had altered the entire flow of the game.

Both sides started the second-half cautiously, probing for a breakthrough – and when it came midway through the second-half it was Killie who took maximum advantage of yet another miss-placed pass, this time from Kent at a time when Rangers had possession inside their opponents’ half.

The winger’s wayward pass was intercepted by Greg Taylor who in turn fed Jordan Jones who ran directly towards Allan McGregor’s goal before rifling a low 25-yard shot into the corner of the net.

It was the perfect response to those Rugby Park supporters who had questioned the player’s commitment following his pre-contract signing for Rangers.

Shortly afterwards Daniel Candeias substituted for Steven Davis – and sixty seconds later from an Andy Halliday free-kick Worrall almost made amends for his earlier error when his header was turned wide by Bachmann.

Time was now Rangers’ enemy – but Kilmarnock are well schooled in the art of frustrating opponents as well as time-wasting.

Kyle Lafferty came on for Jermain Defoe on 79 minutes – and Jordan Jones departed in the dying minutes to a standing ovation from the home fans.

The final chance of the evening saw Worrall again denied redemption when – from a Tavernier free-kick – his angled shot was cleared off the line.

There was no way back for Rangers – and in the final analysis Steven Gerrard will surely consider this as three points thrown away.

Kilmarnock: Bachmann; O’Donnell, Findlay, S. Boyd, Taylor; Burke, Power, Tshibola, Dicker, Jones (Ndjoli 90); Brophy (Broadfoot 88)

Unused Subs: MacDonald, McKenzie, K. Boyd, Kiltie, Waters

Rangers: McGregor; Tavernier, McAuley, Worrall, Halliday; Arfield, Jack, Davis (Candeias 70), Kent; Defoe (Lafferty 79), Morelos

Unused Subs: Foderingham, Flanagan, McCrorie, Katic, Coulibaly

Referee: Don Robertson